SHALER (KDKA) — Three Shaler Elementary students were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ross Township.
The Ross Township Police said two of the injured students were transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened Wednesday morning when a van pulled out in front of a school bus around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Thompson Run Road and Vilsack Road in Shaler.
The police said the driver of the van was at fault for pulling out in front of the bus.
The students were from Reserve Township and heading to the elementary school.
Both vehicles were drivable from the scene, police said.
