



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Halloween isn’t the only thing being celebrated this October.

The Heinz History Center will be hosting Heinztoberfest, a month-long celebration that will honor the 150th anniversary of the H.J. Heinz Company.

Heinztoberfest will include the Hometown-Homegrown food festival, exclusive merchandise, Heinz-themed programs, and the release of a new Heinz history book.

Here is a list of scheduled events for October:

21+ Night: Heinz 57

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 6-9 p.m.

Heinztoberfest will kick off with a Heinz-themed 21+ Night at the History Center. Celebrate all things Heinz with craft cocktails courtesy of Wigle Whiskey, a hot dog bar, and an exploration of one of Pittsburgh’s favorite brands. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.

Hop into History: Heinz Classics

Wednesday, Oct. 9 | 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Even the littlest taste-testers can dive into Heinz history during Heinztoberfest. During the museum’s next Hop into History workshop, children ages 2-5 and their caregivers can make their ketchup inspired by the original Heinz recipe. Hop into History is free for kids ages 5 and under, and adults pay regular museum admission. Register at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.

History Explorers: Cooking with Heinz

Wednesday, Oct. 16 | 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Kids ages 5-8 will explore 150 years of Heinz history and create recipes old and new using Heinz products. History at Play is $8 per person. Register at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.

Hometown-Homegrown: Heinz 150

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heinztoberfest will culminate with a special “Heinz 150” edition of the History Center’s eighth annual Hometown-Homegrown™ food festival, presented in partnership with GoodTaste! Pittsburgh®. Visitors can sample tasty treats with a Heinz-inspired twist from 40+ local vendors, attend live cooking demos, hear from History Center curator and Heinz expert Emily Ruby, and enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the museum. Hometown-Homegrown is included with regular museum admission and is free for History Center members.

For more information on Heinztoberfest, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/heinz.