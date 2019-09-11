ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA/AP) — A proposal that would allow limited hunting in Pennsylvania on Sundays has received local support.

The state Senate voted 36 to 14 in June to permit hunting on one Sunday during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season, and on a third Sunday designated by the game commission.

Supporters said it would be easier for younger people and those who work during the week to hunt.

Plus, it will bring in more license revenue.

“It gives opportunities for families to spend more time together hunting,” said hunter Mike Roberts. “A lot of families take time off to travel and take kids out of school to go hunting.”

Pennsylvania has banned most hunting on Sundays since the 19th century, though crows, foxes and coyotes can be hunted on Sundays.

Those who oppose the proposal said hikers don’t want to lose three Sundays a year.

“There’s plenty of days for hiking, just asking for a couple of extra Sundays,” said future hunter Tara Roberts.

“A lot of places are open to public hunting, and public hiking posts signs telling hikers they should wear orange because hunters are allowed there. So if you’re going to a place like that to hike, you already know there could be hunters there. So what’s the difference if it’s Saturday or Sunday,” The Shooters Bench General Manager Nathan Gerheim said.

Others who are opposed said even stronger provisions against trespassing are needed before the bureau will change its policy from opposed to neutral on the bill.

One lobbyist said the proposal should include a requirement that anyone hunting on Sundays has written permission from the landowner.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)