ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a pet hoarding incident in Ross Township.
#BREAKING: Over 100 dogs rescued from a home in Ross Twp. Dogs are being taken to @Animal_Friends for evaluation. Homeowner facing charges. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nLjXkCSytM
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 11, 2019
The Ross Township Police said Wednesday more than 100 cats and dogs are being removed from a home on the 100 block of Ridgeside Road.
