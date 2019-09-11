CRANBERRY TWP (KDKA) — Police in Cranberry Township are warning residents of two different Penn Power scams taking place in the area.

According to complaints they have received, residents are getting fraudulent phone calls from Penn Power’s customer service line offering residents an offer that would give them 40% off of their bill if they accept. They say the caller ID comes up as Penn Power, but it is not the company making the call.

They also are warning residents of individuals going door-to-door offering “surge protection.” Police say that Penn Power has told them they do not have anyone selling services door-to-door.

Penn Power and police are reminding residents that employees that knock on customers’ doors will be in a Penn Power company vehicle and will be wearing a Penn Power ID badge.

They are asking anyone that encounters a person claiming to be a Penn Power employee without those identifying characteristics to call 911.