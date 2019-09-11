Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen this week making Apple Streusel Bars!
Apple Streusel Bars
Crust:
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1-cup butter
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
Filling:
- 3 – 16 ounce cans apple pie filling
Streusel Topping:
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup flour
- ½ cup quick cooking oats
- 1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ½ cup softened butter
- 1 – 12 ounce bag butterscotch chips
Directions:
For crust:
Combine flour, sugar and butter well. Press into 9 x 13-inch pan that has been sprayed with non-stick baking spray. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
For Streusel Topping:
Mix all ingredients until crumbly.
For finish and bake:
Pour apple pie filling over warm crust and top with streusel topping. Bake for 25-minutes or until top is lightly browned. Remove from oven and sprinkle the butterscotch chips over the entire top evenly. They will begin to soften and melt slightly. Cool completely.
Cut into 24 squares
