PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in the hospital in stable condition after he crashed his vehicle and then jumped off the West End Bridge Wednesday night.

According to police, witnesses said the man crashed his car into the railing on the bridge, immediately left his vehicle, stepped on to the railing and jumped into the Ohio River.

When the Pittsburgh Police River Rescue arrived, the man swam to the shore, was brought aboard their boat and had his injuries assessed.

The man then told police he had wanted to harm himself.

No charges are expected to be filed, but police said they will determine the best course of action to provide him with help.

