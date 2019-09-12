PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz Field is in discussions with the Sports and Exhibition Authority on improvements to the venue including a new store.

Members from both sides met at the David Lawrence Convention Center to discuss the reported $20-25 million upgrade.

The venue is looking to expand the Great Hall, while moving ticketing and office areas for a new flagship store that fans would have access to off of Art Rooney Avenue.

With the Steelers footing the bill for construction, the authority has unanimously approved the request, and bidding on construction will begin next week. Work will begin in November with demolition, while the construction process will start in the Spring and the project will be done in time for the 2020 season.

