



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the recent spike in stabbings and scrutiny on crime taking place in Downtown Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Crime Analysis Unit conducted a comprehensive crime analysis over the past five years.

This analysis was inspired due to four stabbings, including a fatal stabbing, in the month of August. Since then, the police say they have since increased downtown patrols.

The study found that crimes for the first eight months of 2019 were basically unchanged from the average between 2014-2018, property crimes have decreased 4% when compared to the five-year average, the four aggravated assaults that have occurred downtown are slightly higher than a five-year average of 3.75 and three robberies are a 67% decrease from the average of nine robberies by this point of the year over the past five years.

From July 2018 to July 2019 the most common calls to police covering downtown have been a disorderly person (824), burglary alarm (761), parking complaints (526), welfare checks (469), and trespassing (362).

The entire report can be found on the city’s website by following this link.