PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers in Mt. Lebanon are attempting to locate a 17-year-old.
The Mt. Lebanon Police said on Twitter that Camden Daley is a missing/runway juvenile who has had no contact with his family or friends since Aug. 27.
He is believed to be in the Oakland area, police said.
Daley is 6-foot-3, 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Please call 911 or 412-473-3056 with any information.
MLPD is attempting to locate a 17 yr old missing/runaway juvenile named Camden Daley. No contact with family or friends since 8/27/19. Believed to be in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh. He is 6'3",165 lbs, has brown hair & hazel eyes. Call 911 or 412-473-3056 with any information. pic.twitter.com/pPrPN5FLdr
— Mt. Lebanon Police (@MtLebanonPolice) September 12, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.