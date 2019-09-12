Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers in Mt. Lebanon are attempting to locate a 17-year-old.

The Mt. Lebanon Police said on Twitter that Camden Daley is a missing/runway juvenile who has had no contact with his family or friends since Aug. 27.

(Photo Credit: Mt. Lebanon Police)

He is believed to be in the Oakland area, police said.

Daley is 6-foot-3, 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Please call 911 or 412-473-3056 with any information.

