PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Freedom, Pa., has been indicted for violating federal narcotics laws.
Zachary Cymbala, a 32-year-old from Beaver County, allegedly possessed and distributed a heroin, acetyl and fentanyl mixture which resulted in the death of another person.
According to the indictment, this occurred in January 2019.
If found guilty, Cymbala is facing between 20 years and life in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a supervised released of three years or a combination of the three.
