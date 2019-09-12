Comments
MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Police are searching for multiple suspects in Knoxville.
A SWAT team surrounded a house on Moore Avenue and cleared the scene Thursday, though officers are still in the area searching for the suspect.
Police said the incident started with an armed robbery involving a long gun.
The gun used in the robbery was similar to an assault rifle, police said.
Police thought they had the suspects surrounded in the house, but the suspects got away.
Officials arrived on the scene just after 1 p.m.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.