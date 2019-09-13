Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An ice cream shop voted as one of the best in town has reopened.
After being closed for nearly the last six months, Antney’s Ice Cream in Green Tree is once again open for business.
The owners, Lee Anne and Anthony Ciotti, closed the shop on April 15 to deal with health issues.
Anthony had bypass surgery in May, while Lee Anne went into cardiac arrest in April.
The ice cream shop reopened on Thursday, and the lines have not stopped.
“I have been waiting for this place to open,” said Leslie, who was in line for ice cream on Friday.
