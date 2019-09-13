FOXBOROUGH (KDKA) — According to reports, Antonio Brown will most likely have the green light to play this weekend with the Patriots.
ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that Brown will not be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.
“At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser.”
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019
Brown is caught in the middle of a sexual assault allegation after he jumped ship from his former team in Oakland to join the Pats.
