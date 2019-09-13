Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A house was damaged by fire overnight in Washington County.
Firefighters were called to the fire just after 4 a.m. on Allison Avenue in the City of Washington.
The home is right across the street from Washington High School.
KDKA is told no one was home at the time of the fire, but damage to the house is evident.
Officials have not said what sparked the fire or how much it will cost to make repairs.
