PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has announced that it will no longer allow people to openly carry firearms in their stores or gas stations.
In a statement posted online, Giant Eagle says they prefer that customers don’t openly carry firearms in Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo locations.
They said their previous policy guides employees on what to do when someone is concerned about a customer openly carrying a firearm. T
Part of Giant Eagle’s statement said:
“We hold the safety of all Giant Eagle Team Members and customers in the highest regard, and are committed to creating a safe and comfortable working and shopping experience. We respect the rights of each individual who chooses to shop with us, and also recognize the heightened concern customers may feel when they encounter anyone other than law enforcement personnel visibly carrying a weapon.”
