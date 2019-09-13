



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Mark your calendars! The pop-rock trio, Hanson, are bringing their Wintry Mix tour to Pittsburgh.

The group will be coming to Roxian Theatre on December 14, featuring an electronic mix of holiday classics and new tunes from their upcoming album that is set to release in 2020.

“This is an exciting time for the band, with new music around the corner and more than 25-years of music behind us,” said Taylor Hanson. Added Zac Hanson “This tour is a collision of worlds with Christmas classics and a taste of brand new music, making for an uncommon but awesome mix.”

Pre-sale for tickets begins September 14, and all other tickets go on sale on September 20. To purchase tickets, click here.