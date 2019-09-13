WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has ordered the immediate release of a man whose relatives reported concerns about his behavior and far-right extremist rhetoric after last year’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington, D.C., agreed Friday to sentence 31-year-old Jeffrey Clark to the 10 months he already has served in jail since his arrest by the FBI.
The judge also ordered three years of supervised release for Clark, a Washington resident who pleaded guilty in July to illegal possession of a firearm.
The FBI said Clark is a white nationalist who followed Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers on social media and referred to him as a “hero” in a post after the October shooting that killed 11 people.
