NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – An old car dealership in Westmoreland County is on fire, shutting down the area of Route 30 and Center Highway.

911 dispatchers confirm a commercial structure fire at the old Hamilton Buick Dealership.

People in the area are advised to avoid Route 30 and Center Highway.

There will be a closure in place for a couple of hours while crews work to control the flames.

