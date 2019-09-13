Comments
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – An old car dealership in Westmoreland County is on fire, shutting down the area of Route 30 and Center Highway.
911 dispatchers confirm a commercial structure fire at the old Hamilton Buick Dealership.
@KDKA Fire in North Huntington happening now pic.twitter.com/MakNMHnrNC
— JD (@skeetsmcgeetz) September 13, 2019
People in the area are advised to avoid Route 30 and Center Highway.
There will be a closure in place for a couple of hours while crews work to control the flames.
