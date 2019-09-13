PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers made the day of some patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer spent some of their Friday at the hospital, UPMC said on Twitter,
The two went on a special visit.
Big thanks to @Switz and @TeamJuJu from @steelers for a special visit today! All of our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players! pic.twitter.com/CZo5CqpiGp
— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) September 13, 2019
“Our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players,” UPMC Children’s posted on Twitter.
Smith-Schuster and Switzer also took part in music therapy with a patient named Kory.
.@Switz and @TeamJuJu enjoying music therapy with Kory! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/sl4fpXmQTQ
— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) September 13, 2019
“Fridays at Children’s are the best!” Switzer posted on Twitter.
Fridays at Children’s are the best! If you haven’t yet, visit the link in my profile to pledge per catch or make a one time donation. Thank you all! https://t.co/ImHr1NQUXt
— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) September 13, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.