PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers made the day of some patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer spent some of their Friday at the hospital, UPMC said on Twitter,

The two went on a special visit.

Big thanks to @Switz and @TeamJuJu from @steelers for a special visit today! All of our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players! pic.twitter.com/CZo5CqpiGp — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) September 13, 2019

“Our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players,” UPMC Children’s posted on Twitter.

Smith-Schuster and Switzer also took part in music therapy with a patient named Kory.

“Fridays at Children’s are the best!” Switzer posted on Twitter.