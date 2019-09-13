  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers made the day of some patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer spent some of their Friday at the hospital, UPMC said on Twitter,

The two went on a special visit.

“Our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players,” UPMC Children’s posted on Twitter.

Smith-Schuster and Switzer also took part in music therapy with a patient named Kory.

“Fridays at Children’s are the best!” Switzer posted on Twitter.

