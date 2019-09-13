



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Construction is underway at a Squirrel Hill park that’s in the middle of a massive makeover.

The City of Pittsburgh says Wightman Park in Squirrel Hill will be remodeled to make the area “safer, cleaner, greener and more accessible.”

The project, which began in March 2018, has moved into its final phase.

Improvements are well under way at Whitman Park in Squirrel Hill! This park improvement project not only rehabs a neighborhood gem, it will be a key player in @pgh2o stormwater management. Learn more about the project here: https://t.co/bZzufUhjGJ pic.twitter.com/VDeAop2GKK — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) September 13, 2019

Improvements are being made to the park, and construction crews are expected to finish in the summer or fall of next year.

Pittsburgh Public Works says the park will also play an important role in stormwater management.

Squirrel Hill was recently devastated by record-breaking rain.

At the beginning of September, a clogged sewer line on Murray Avenue caused problems for a stretch of businesses when heavy rain fell.