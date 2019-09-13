



MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police have released surveillance photos of the third person they are trying to track down in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a McKeesport park.

Investigators say he may go by the nickname of “Mo” and avoided capture in Washington County while two other men were detained Thursday evening.

An autopsy will be conducted on the woman’s remains today.

She was found wearing a yellow sundress, lying in a wooded area near a trail in Renzie Park. Police roped off a portion of a parking lot near the dek hockey complex for hours while they investigated.

Police say they believe she died in another location and was transported to the park.

According to police, a preliminary examination of the body showed signs of strangulation.

Investigators say video surveillance showed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and rear spoiler pulling up in the parking lot near where they the body was found.

Police later found that vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart in South Strabane Township, Washington County.

South Strabane officers detained two men, identified as 27-year-old Clyde Cox and 26-year-old Daron Parks, in the vehicle. They have been charged with receiving stolen property for being in the vehicle owned by the homicide victim. They are being held in the Washington County Jail.

A third man, who goes by “Mo,” was in or near the store when the officers pulled up. Police say because of that, Mo avoided arrest and is believed to have made his way back to the Pittsburgh area.

He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. Authorities say police traced his path from the Walmart to downtown Pittsburgh where they lost his trail.

He may be trying to get back to McKeesport.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).