PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dogs took over Frick Park on Saturday.

Local veterans showed off their service dogs during a Mutt Strutt that was organized by Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

Some of the dogs even wore costumes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One dog owner said his dog, Nick, saved his life several times.

“He was grunting and pushing and nudging and wouldn’t let me off the floor,” Jodi Steinberger said. “So first I thought he was playing. I called my doctor and said, ‘Hey, Nick’s alerting and I’m fine.’ He said you have to go to the ER. If he’s alerting, he’s got something. So we went to the hospital and he said you’re having a heart attack.”

The event raises money to help veterans connect with service dogs.

