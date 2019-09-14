



Bunny & Sloan

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 7/2019, Bunny is approx. 1-3 years of age. She was found running around a neighborhood. Five weeks later, she was finally captured and taken to Orphans of the Storm. She is very shy at first meeting, but loves her walks with the volunteers.

To find out more about how to adopt Bunny, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 8/13/16, Sloan is approx. 13-weeks-old. Very sweet and loving. Likes belly rubs!

To find out more about how to adopt Sloan, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

