PITTSBURGH (AP)–Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf paid tribute to the Tree of Life shooting victims while visiting the Auschwitz Museum on Saturday.

He placed a wreath at the Wall of Death to honor the victims of Auschwitz, then signed the Gestbook by writing the names of the victims of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill and the quote “Pennsylvania mourns for the people who were murdered on October 27, 2018 in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

At the bottom of the page, Wolf wrote the words “100% tolerance; 0% hate.”

