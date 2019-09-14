  • KDKA TVOn Air

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – The president of Penn State is getting a 2.5% salary increase and trustees are making it retroactive to the beginning of July.

The Board of Trustees on Friday voted unanimously to boost Eric Barron’s base pay to $855,000 a year.

He’s been Penn State’s top administrator since 2014.

The Centre Daily Times says that together with an annual retention bonus of $200,000, Barron will be paid more than $1 million.

The board is also approving salary increases for the provost, Nicholas Jones, and a senior vice president, David Gray.

