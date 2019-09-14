Comments
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials are searching for missing Robert Harris.
The City of McKeesport Police Department said on Facebook that the 61-year-old suffers from severe medical problems and cannot be without his medication for more than 24 hours.
He was last seen on Friday at 9:00 a.m. after leaving the doctor’s office on 3754 Library Road in Castle Shannon.
He is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds.
