PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ben Roethlisberger has injured his right elbow, making his return to today’s game questionable.
The Steelers quarterback sustained a right elbow injury, the team’s director of communications said.
#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury. He is questionable to return to today’s game vs. Seattle. QB Mason Rudolph will start the second half.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 15, 2019
The injury makes his return to the game “questionable.”
Quarterback Mason Rudolph is starting the second half against the Seahawks.
