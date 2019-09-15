Filed Under:Ben Roethlibserger, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ben Roethlisberger has injured his right elbow, making his return to today’s game questionable.

The Steelers quarterback sustained a right elbow injury, the team’s director of communications said.

The injury makes his return to the game “questionable.”

Quarterback Mason Rudolph is starting the second half against the Seahawks.

