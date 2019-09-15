



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Josh Dobbs is getting ready to leave Pittsburgh, but his impact will last for much longer.

On Twitter, the Pittsburgh Police shared a photo of Josh Dobbs at chess club meetings in Hazelwood.

Thank you @josh_dobbs1 for your generous community support while a Pittsburgh Steeler. Josh attended Police Junior Chess Club meetings in Hazelwood and provided kids with trophies, t-shirts, pizza, and inspiration. We’ll miss you and we wish you the best in Jacksonville! https://t.co/L62zdrVPaZ pic.twitter.com/AGeSzwMI07 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 14, 2019

They said Dobbs went to Police Junior Chess Club meetings, bringing trophies, t-shirts, pizza and “inspiration.”

“We’ll miss you and we wish you the best in Jacksonville!” the police wrote.

The Steelers have traded backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 5th round pick.