PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Josh Dobbs is getting ready to leave Pittsburgh, but his impact will last for much longer.

On Twitter, the Pittsburgh Police shared a photo of Josh Dobbs at chess club meetings in Hazelwood.

They said Dobbs went to Police Junior Chess Club meetings, bringing trophies, t-shirts, pizza and “inspiration.”

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

“We’ll miss you and we wish you the best in Jacksonville!” the police wrote.

The Steelers have traded backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 5th round pick.

