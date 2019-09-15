MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a vehicle smashed into a building in McKeesport.
According to Allegheny County Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Lysle Boulevard and Center Street just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
McKeesport Police, fire and paramedics responded to the scene, where Allegheny County police say a vehicle had run into a building.
McKeesport Police asked the Allegheny County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit for help. Their investigation showed the vehicle was traveling west on Lysle Boulevard when it hit the building.
There were three people inside the vehicle, and they were all transported to the hospital.
Police say the front seat passenger, a 23-year-old man, died at the hospital.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, was treated and released, police say. The rear passenger was a 23-year-old who is now listed in stable condition.
