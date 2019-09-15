Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Vince Williams


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers linebacker Vince Williams is out the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers say Vince Williams injured his hamstring, and he’s unlikely to return to today’s game.

“(Steelers) LB Vince Williams has a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return to today’s game,” the team’s director of communications said.

There was also another potential Steeler injury. Tight end Vance McDonald was evaluated for a possible concussion.

He was cleared to get back on the field.

