PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers linebacker Vince Williams is out the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.
The Steelers say Vince Williams injured his hamstring, and he’s unlikely to return to today’s game.
#Steelers injury–A hamstring for Vince Williams https://t.co/qlEs013OMO
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 15, 2019
“(Steelers) LB Vince Williams has a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return to today’s game,” the team’s director of communications said.
There was also another potential Steeler injury. Tight end Vance McDonald was evaluated for a possible concussion.
#Steelers TE Vance McDonald was evaluated for a possible concussion in the medical tent but has been cleared to return to the game by medical staff after passing the concussion protocol.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 15, 2019
He was cleared to get back on the field.
You must log in to post a comment.