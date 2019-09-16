



BALDWIN (KDKA) — A busy intersection in the city’s Hays section is shut down this afternoon after a dump trick hit a fire hydrant causing massive flooding.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, the flooding is reported at Baldwin and Glass Run Roads.

An elderly man had to be carried from his home because the water became so deep.

This elderly man had to be helped from a porch surrounded by water. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/05Po9Vf4th — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 16, 2019

Crews are on the scene as water floods nearby businesses.

The water is getting into nearby businesses. pic.twitter.com/eC9OOBBklr — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 16, 2019

Water is spewing from the where the truck crashed, and streaming down the road.

