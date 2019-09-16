BREAKING NEWS:Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Injury Requires Surgery, Out For Season
BALDWIN (KDKA) — A busy intersection in the city’s Hays section is shut down this afternoon after a dump trick hit a fire hydrant causing massive flooding.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, the flooding is reported at Baldwin and Glass Run Roads.

An elderly man had to be carried from his home because the water became so deep.

Crews are on the scene as water floods nearby businesses.

Water is spewing from the where the truck crashed, and streaming down the road.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

