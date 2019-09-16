Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be making a campaign stop in Pittsburgh this week.
Sen. Klobuchar, of Minnesota, will be stumping at Stack’d Oakland on Forbes Avenue.
The Pittsburgh Meet and Greet is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This will be Sen. Kolbuchar’s first campaign visit to Pittsburgh.
During the event, she is expected to detail her vision for the country and have a listening session with guests to find out their primary concerns and what issues matter to them most.
For more information on the event, visit this link.
