



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–UPS is hiring for the holidays.

More than 770 people are needed in the New Stanton area. They will be among the 100,000 seasonal workers UPS will be hiring across the country this holiday season.

“We expect another record peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer in a press release.

“In order to make that happen, once again we’re recruiting more than 100,000 people for some of the country’s best seasonal jobs.”

The local positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs, including:

•400 package handlers

•70 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

•300 driver-helpers

Pay for package handlers starts at $14 an hour. Tractor-trailer and package car drivers start at $21 an hour.

Many seasonal workers end up with careers at UPS. In fact, 35 percent of the seasonal workers hired by UPS in the past four years stayed on with the company on a permanent basis.

To apply for one of the UPS holiday jobs, click here.