



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Do you have an old car seat you’re no longer using?

Walmart and TerraCycle are kicking off a car seat recycling program at nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across the country, including here in the Pittsburgh area.

The program runs Monday, Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, in honor of National Baby Safety Month.

Anyone with a used car seat can trade it in at the service desk for a $30 Walmart gift card. Limit two per household.

TerraCycle plans to recycle all car seats collected in the program.

In a prepared statement, Melody Richards, Vice President Walmart Baby said “Safety–especially car seat safety–is a top priority for Walmart’s Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card–perfect for using on your baby’s next car seat.”

To find the list of participating stores, click here.