HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A 24-year-old is dead after his dirt bike collided with a car in Homewood.
The Pittsburgh police said they responded to a car versus motorcycle crash near the Kelly Street and North Dallas Avenue intersection on Monday, around 9:40 p.m.
On the scene, officials found a male, who had been riding a dirt bike, badly injured after colliding with a vehicle.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was found dead.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man on Tuesday as Charles William Allen.
No one was injured in the vehicle, and the authorities are investigating.
