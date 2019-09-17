Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Department of Public Works is advising motorists of a lane closure in Robinson Township.
Campbells Run Road between McMichael Road and Keiners Lane will shift to a single-lane, to allow engineering work associated with locating underground utilities.
The road work will run from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily.
It begins Tuesday and is expected to last one week.
Flaggers will be placed in both directions to maintain traffic.
Drivers should plan ahead when traveling through this area.
You must log in to post a comment.