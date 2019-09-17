BREAKING NEWS:Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Injury Requires Surgery, Out For Season
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5AM
    06:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 6AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Department Of Public Works, Lane Closure, Lane Restrictions, Robinson Township, Traffic, Traffic Delay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Department of Public Works is advising motorists of a lane closure in Robinson Township.

Campbells Run Road between McMichael Road and Keiners Lane will shift to a single-lane, to allow engineering work associated with locating underground utilities.

The road work will run from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily.

It begins Tuesday and is expected to last one week.

Flaggers will be placed in both directions to maintain traffic.

Drivers should plan ahead when traveling through this area.

Comments