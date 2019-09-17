BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local coffee shop is celebrating a major milestone.

Nicholas Coffee and Tea Co. in Market Square is marking 100 years in business on Thursday.

The shop sells coffee by the cup and pound.

They also sell a wide array of specialty teas.

The business was founded in 1919 by the owner’s great grandfather.

“Came here from Greece and was actually on his way to Chicago and stopped here and determined that he really like Pittsburgh and could make money selling coffee to his friends in the restaurant business,” Jordan Nicholas said.

There are specials happening now through Thursday, including dollar cups of coffee.

