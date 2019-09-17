HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced charges against Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Folmer for possessing child pornography.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Senator Folmer was being investigated following a cyber tip reported that the senator had uploaded an image of child pornography to the social media website Tumblr.

This led investigators to his home in Lebanon, Pa., where a search conducted by Homeland Security discovered images of child pornography on his phone.

He is charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold.”