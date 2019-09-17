



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler weather is sweeping through the Pittsburgh area.

Monday’s high hit 84 degrees, and it’s clear that model data continues to struggle, going into this week.

Satellite data shows a narrow band of clouds along a stalled front located from New Castle to Hagerstown, Maryland. The boundary is slowly sliding to the south.

Due to yesterday’s highs, KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley is going to bump up today’s high to 79 degrees.

Yesterday was likely the outlier, where atmospheric conditions were just right to see a day with a high well above what is normally expected.

Eight-hundred-and fifty temps of 13 degrees Celcius don’t normally produce 80-degree weather, and KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley will keep highs just shy of 80 degrees with a forecast high of 79 degrees for today.

With dew points near 60 degrees, it’s not really likely the area receives rain today.

The next chance for rain will come in late Saturday.

The best chance for rain over the next seven days is on Monday, with scattered rain and storms expected throughout the day.

