PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen whipping up some tasty snacks for football-watching parties!
Loaded BBQ Fries
Ingredients:
- 1 package frozen Fast Food French fries
- ½ (16 ounce) container pulled pork – heated
- 1 cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese (or more to taste)
- 2 plum tomatoes, diced
- ½ sweet onion, diced
- 1 bunch of green onions, chopped
- Barbeque sauce, for drizzling
Directions:
Preheat oven according to French fry package instructions and cook French fries until crisp and browned.
Turn the oven to broil.
Remove from the oven and cover fries with pulled pork and cheese.
Place the pan back in the oven and broil until the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and top with the chopped tomatoes, onion and green onions.
Drizzle with barbecue sauce and dig in!
Serves: 8
Greek Feta Dip
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces feta cheese
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, softened
- 2 large cloves of garlic – minced
- ¼ cup Greek extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon (or more to taste)
- Kosher salt
- Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers to taste
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped dill, plus more for garnish
- ¾ cup chopped Kalamata olives
- ½ cup chopped cucumber
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes – cut into quarters
- Pita chips, for serving
Directions:
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat feta cheese, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and zest until fluffy and combined. Season with salt and add in the crushed chili peppers to taste. Stir in dill.
Transfer dip to a serving bowl and top with chopped Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes and a drizzle of olive oil. Garnish with dill.
Serve with pita chips.
Serves: 8
