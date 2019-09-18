Comments
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Dozens of firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Homewood.
Two houses caught fire in the 7100 block of Idlewild Street just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The house that caught fire had been unoccupied for a while, but the homes on the left and right did have residents. Including one that housed a grandmother and her grandchildren. They were able to evacuate without injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
