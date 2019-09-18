



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bright object will be visible in the Western Pennsylvania sky tonight.

Wednesday evening’s clear skies will provide an opportunity to see the International Space Station as it flies over Western Pennsylvania.

It will look like a bright, moving star or a plane without blinking lights.

The Pittsburgh area will see the ISS between 8:00 pm and 8:03 pm, and these times are exact.

The space station will become noticeable in the SSE sky, about 10 degrees above the horizon.

From there, the International Space Station will travel to the ESE sky before disappearing 12 degrees above the horizon.

The station is visible many times, throughout the year, in many places across the world.

If clear skies continue, some of the upcoming times and dates can be found here.