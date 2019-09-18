WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. Department of Transportation along with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao granted Pennsylvania $8.4 million for automated driving systems research.

“The department is awarding $60 million in grant funding to test the safe integration of automated vehicles into America’s transportation system while ensuring that legitimate concerns about safety, security, and privacy are addressed,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said at the Federal Highway Administration Research Showcase.

The $60 million in federal funds are going toward eight projects in seven states, including Pennsylvania, to test the integration of automated driving systems.

The grants are for helping with the research and development around safety and data collection in order to ensure the systems can make efficient rules with state and local governments.

Pennsylvania’s funding will be used to explore the integration of automated driving systems into work zones. They will study connectivity, visibility, and high-definition mapping technology.