BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Charged In Westmoreland County
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bloomfield, Enfield Street, Meghan Schiller, Morewood Avenue, Pothill, Pothole


BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — A pothole in Bloomfield has become something much bigger.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A pothole at the corner of Morewood Avenue and Enfield Street is now a pothill.

The pothill has begun to rise up near where a vehicle is parked on the street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Comments