Comments
BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — A pothole in Bloomfield has become something much bigger.
A pothole at the corner of Morewood Avenue and Enfield Street is now a pothill.
It’s a wannabe sink hole turned into a pot-hill. It considered being a pothole, but then it was like nahhh…I want to become something better. I want to become a pot-hill…ya know? Can we get @danielgilman on this? 🤣 #bloomfield #kdka @KDKA pic.twitter.com/sDAr5MjqYs
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 18, 2019
The pothill has begun to rise up near where a vehicle is parked on the street.
You must log in to post a comment.