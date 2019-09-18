BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Charged In Westmoreland County
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Free Admission, Links And Numbers, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, RADical Days


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — RADical Days are back, giving Pittsburghers free admission to cultural and educational institutions.

RADical Days happen a couple of weeks every fall and begin Thursday before ending Oct. 13.

The events celebrate the Allegheny Regional Asset District.

Some of the highlights are free admission to Soldiers and Sailors, the Heinz History Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie Science Center and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

For a full list of the week’s free events, click here.

Comments