Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Home Depot in Ross Township is being evacuated due to a natural gas leak.
According to Allegheny County officials, the gas leak is in the entrance way of the Home Depot store.
Ross: Ross Park Mall Drive – reported natural gas leak in the entrance way of Home Depot; building evacuated and utilities shut off while gas company responds.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) September 18, 2019
Officials were evacuating shoppers and staff from inside as a precaution.
The gas company has been called to shut off the utilities.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.