Filed Under:Allegheny County, Evacuations, Gas Leak, Home Depot, Ross Park Mall, Ross Township


ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Home Depot in Ross Township is being evacuated due to a natural gas leak.

According to Allegheny County officials, the gas leak is in the entrance way of the Home Depot store.

Officials were evacuating shoppers and staff from inside as a precaution.

The gas company has been called to shut off the utilities.

