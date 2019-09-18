



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh FBI are searching for 49-year-old Shawn Stevens who is wanted for two separate bank robberies.

Stevens was on parole for a previous bank robbery when he robbed a Citizens Bank on Fifth Avenue on September 9 and then a PNC Bank on Walnut Street on September 17.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for Stevens.

#FBI Pittsburgh and @PghPolice are looking for Shawn Stevens of East Liberty. He is wanted for the Sept. 9 robbery of a Citizens Bank on Fifth Avenue and the Sept. 17 robbery of a PNC Bank on Walnut Street. Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts can call (412) 432-4000. pic.twitter.com/LcZePAqHBK — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 18, 2019

According to police, he walked into both banks, handed the teller a note saying he was armed, demanded money be placed in a bag with no dye packs and once that was done, he left the banks without speaking.

He is described as 5-foot-9-inches, 240 pounds with brown eyes. Police are considering him potentially armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Stevens is asked to call 911.