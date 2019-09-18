BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Richwood, Teacher Arrested, Teacher Resigns, West Virginia

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia teacher charged with bringing a loaded gun to school has resigned from her job.

Officials at the Nicholas County Board of Education say 34-year-old Shana Knight resigned from the Cherry River Elementary school on Monday night.

Knight was arrested earlier this month and charged with possessing a deadly weapon at an educational facility. Authorities say the gun was a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver but have not released a possible motive or said specifically where the gun was on school property.

State law prohibits firearms on any primary or secondary educational facility, unless the school is private and has a written policy allowing firearms.

Knight’s lawyer declined to comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments