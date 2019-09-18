RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia teacher charged with bringing a loaded gun to school has resigned from her job.
Officials at the Nicholas County Board of Education say 34-year-old Shana Knight resigned from the Cherry River Elementary school on Monday night.
Knight was arrested earlier this month and charged with possessing a deadly weapon at an educational facility. Authorities say the gun was a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver but have not released a possible motive or said specifically where the gun was on school property.
State law prohibits firearms on any primary or secondary educational facility, unless the school is private and has a written policy allowing firearms.
Knight’s lawyer declined to comment.
