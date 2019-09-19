Comments
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A bed bugs outbreak is disrupting classes for the rest of the week in the Clairton City School District.
Students are being dismissed early today, at 11:30 a.m., and Friday’s classes are canceled.
After-school activities are also canceled.
Closing down the school will allow an exterminator to come in to spray inside classrooms and other areas. Multiple classrooms are being inspected.
The district is also asking parents to inspect their children’s belongs including their backpacks and clothing.
District officials say Friday night’s high school football game at Neil C. Brown Stadium will go on as scheduled at 7 p.m.
School is set to resume on Monday morning.
